WATCH : Kentucky Veteran’s Day Parade 2020 rolls in reverse as ‘drive-thru’ display

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s annual Veteran’s Day Parade is being setup a little differently, as the parade will be happening in reverse as a “drive-thru” event.
The parade, taking place in parking lot G of the Southeast Christian Church Blankenbaker campus, is called “A Drive Through a Corridor of Freedom.”
The City of Middletown and Southeast Christian Church are hosting this year’s parade, sponsored by UAW Local 862, Ford Motor Company, Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, UPS and Brown-Forman.
Guests drove through starting at 11 a.m. and saw the traditional parade units now as a stationary display. Cars driving through the display were encouraged to decorate as well.
Changes were made to the traditional parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new “drive-thru” experience was created to protect and social distance both participants and spectators.
“2020 has presented special challenges in all areas of our lives, but we welcome the opportunity to pay tribute to the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country," Wayne Hettinger, co-chairman of the parade said in a release. “This is a great opportunity for families and friends to join us in observing the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII and saluting all veterans.”
