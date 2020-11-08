Beshear implores Kentuckians to follow guidelines as new weekly COVID case record confirmed

“With colder outdoor temperatures just around the corner, I encourage you to get outside and enjoy the great weather while it lasts,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health said. “Remember that the very basics of COVID are the more we have contact with each other, the more transmission we’re going to see. So please avoid social gatherings, maintain a social distance of at least six feet, wear a mask and wash your hands thoroughly. Now is not the time to let your guard down. We must maintain our vigilance.”