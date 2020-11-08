Beshear implores Kentuckians to follow guidelines as new weekly COVID case record confirmed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that the commonwealth has once again broken the weekly COVID-19 case total record in Sunday’s report.
According to an update from the governor’s office, Beshear said a continued escalation in cases has increased Kentucky’s positivity rate and has made this week the highest weekly report by almost 500 cases.
“This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the commonwealth, and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives,” Beshear said. “Without each of us doing our part, the rampant spread will continue to take more Kentuckians. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”
On Sunday, Beshear confirmed an additional 1,177 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, with 120,838 total cases reported.
Four additional deaths were also reported Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 within the commonwealth to 1,565.
“With colder outdoor temperatures just around the corner, I encourage you to get outside and enjoy the great weather while it lasts,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health said. “Remember that the very basics of COVID are the more we have contact with each other, the more transmission we’re going to see. So please avoid social gatherings, maintain a social distance of at least six feet, wear a mask and wash your hands thoroughly. Now is not the time to let your guard down. We must maintain our vigilance.”
Beshear also recommended the 80 counties within the “red zone" as of Thursday should follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations starting Monday, November 9 through Sunday, November 15.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s report.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.