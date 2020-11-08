FORECAST: Record heat again today; rain returns Tuesday

- RECORD WARMTH: Likely Monday, possible Tuesday
- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The abnormally warm weather remains in the forecast today. Highs top out near 80°, potentially breaking our record high of 77° set in 1975. Scattered clouds are expected today, mainly in areas along and west of I-65. Skies remain mainly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.
We’ll see clouds increase Tuesday morning as our next front approaches. Scattered showers push through the region during the afternoon and evening hours. If the clouds and rain hold off long enough, the record high of 78° (set in 2006) may be in jeopardy. Rain chances continue Tuesday night into early Wednesday as lows reach the 50s.
The aforementioned cold front sweeps through early Wednesday morning taking the rain with it and bringing in more seasonal temperatures.
