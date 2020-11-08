Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 4,689 new cases, 36 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) -The Indiana State Department of Health released an update Sunday on new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
Sunday’s report confirmed 4,689 positive cases in Indiana, according to the health department. The new total number of positive cases in the state is 210,374.
The health department also confirmed 36 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the new report, bringing total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana to 4,383.
Other updates include an additional 16,217 individuals have been tested based on Sunday’s report, with 43,309 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 1,809,940 individuals have been tested in the state, with 3,210,666 total tests administered.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is now at a 9.5 percent average for all tests administered, and an 18.2 percent positivity rate for unique patients.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 18,273 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 3,527 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
So far, a total of 132,030 unique patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 69.6 percent Sunday.
