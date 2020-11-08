KSP finds stolen items from area counties after traffic stop, 2 people charged

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a traffic stop reveals stolen items.
Kentucky State Police near Fordsville noticed a vehicle matching the description of an attempt to locate put out by Daviess County authorities in reference to fraudulent use of a credit card. Troopers say they saw 29-year-old Robert Simpson, of Hawesville, was not wearing a seatbelt and pulled him over just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
During a search, troopers tell 14 News they found stolen debit and social security cards.
A search warrant was then obtained for Simpson’s residence. That’s when troopers found several stolen items believed to be linked to burglaries in Daviess, Ohio and Breckinridge Counties.
The passenger, 27-year-old Kelsey Berry, of Hawesville, was also arrested.
Both individuals were taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.
Simpson is charged with the following:
- Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
- Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000
- Theft – Receipt of Stolen Credit Cards
- Theft of Identity of Another without Consent
- Receiving Stolen Property Under $500.
- Fraudulent Use of Credit Card After Stolen or Lost Under $500
- No Insurance
- Failure to Wear Seatbelt
- Improper Turn Signal
Berry was charged with the following:
- Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000
- Theft – Receipt of Stolen Credit Cards
- Theft of Identity of Another without Consent
- Receiving Stolen Property Under $500.
- Fraudulent Use of Credit Card After Stolen or Lost Under $500
The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police troopers.
