KSP finds stolen items from area counties after traffic stop, 2 people charged
By Makayla Neukam | November 8, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 5:24 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a traffic stop reveals stolen items.

Kentucky State Police near Fordsville noticed a vehicle matching the description of an attempt to locate put out by Daviess County authorities in reference to fraudulent use of a credit card. Troopers say they saw 29-year-old Robert Simpson, of Hawesville, was not wearing a seatbelt and pulled him over just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

During a search, troopers tell 14 News they found stolen debit and social security cards.

A search warrant was then obtained for Simpson’s residence. That’s when troopers found several stolen items believed to be linked to burglaries in Daviess, Ohio and Breckinridge Counties.

The passenger, 27-year-old Kelsey Berry, of Hawesville, was also arrested.

Both individuals were taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.

Simpson is charged with the following:

  • Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
  • Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000
  • Theft – Receipt of Stolen Credit Cards
  • Theft of Identity of Another without Consent
  • Receiving Stolen Property Under $500.
  • Fraudulent Use of Credit Card After Stolen or Lost Under $500
  • No Insurance
  • Failure to Wear Seatbelt
  • Improper Turn Signal

Berry was charged with the following:

  • Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000
  • Theft – Receipt of Stolen Credit Cards
  • Theft of Identity of Another without Consent
  • Receiving Stolen Property Under $500.
  • Fraudulent Use of Credit Card After Stolen or Lost Under $500

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police troopers.

