North Bullitt football player sent to hospital for brain surgery returned to cheer on team for Bullitt Cup game

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local high school football player that suffered a major head injury during a game the beginning of October returned to the sidelines Friday to cheer on his team.
Zach Vorbrink, a senior player for North Bullitt High School, was taken to the hospital October 9 in the middle of a game against South Oldham High School. Vorbrink took a hit during the game leading to a concussion and brain bleed, and was taken to the hospital.
Vorbrink was placed in emergency brain surgery, and after being in the ICU and at Frazier Rehab, he was cleared to return home on Monday.
During Friday’s game against Bullitt East, Vorbrink and his family were welcomed back. He spoke to WAVE 3 News before the game about his return for the big rivalry game.
“I didn’t think I would be able to be out here, but it’s pretty cool getting out here,” Vorbrink said. “We have a big rivarly tonight and playing Bullitt East for the Bullitt Cup. Pretty cool.”
North Bullitt ended up winning the Bullitt Cup in this year’s competition, winning in an overtime matchup 60 to 59.
