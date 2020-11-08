Officials searching for missing 20-year-old Jeffersonville woman

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued after a 20-year-old woman from Jeffersonville is declared missing by police.
According to a release by the Indiana State Police, Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Brittany Davey, 20, last seen on Sunday at 3 a.m.
Davey is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 216 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pajama pants.
Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with any information on Davey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department at (812) 246-6996 or 911.
