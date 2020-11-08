Southern Indiana rides for a good cause in annual Toys for Tots Toy Run

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Residents in Clarksville got their motors running to help spread a little cheer this upcoming holiday season.
Hundreds of bikers headed to line up on Woodstock Drive in Clarksville, preparing for the eight annual Southern Indiana Toys for Tots Toy Run Sunday afternoon.
The group collects a toy from bikers participating in the ride, hoping to collect hundreds of toys to pass out to children and families in need this year.
The toy run gathered more than 700 toys in its run in Southern Indiana last year, and has seen continued support since its creation eight years ago. Toys are gathered for families within the Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington counties of Southern Indiana.
“The needy families we have to benefit in Indiana is on scale with what they have to benefit in Jefferson County, Kentucky,” Mark Goodlett, one of the co-founders of the event said. “It was a no brainer, that was the thought process that went into putting it in [Southern Indiana]."
“It really warms our heart with what we’re able to do,” co-founder Tim Carman said. “We help not only by giving, having people bring toys in here and donating them, but also we have people that get people on Facebook and want to know how to get registered to get toys for their kids because they’re needing some help and we’re able to direct them to the right place to go.”
Bikers who donated toys or cash traveled from Woodstock Drive all the way to the VFW Riders post in Clarksville.
Other sponsors in addition to Indiana VFW 1427 included the Southeast Marines Indiana League, Diversified Insurance and CC Powersports.
For more information on the Toys for Tots Toy Run, visit their Facebook page.
