Two people injured in Taylor Berry neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood sends two to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, calls came in around 3 p.m. to a shooting in the 1500 block of Clara Avenue.
Officers arrived and were advised the two victims had been privately sent to UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. Police said the two victims sustained non-serious injuries and are expected to be OK.
LMPD’s 4th Division officers are investigating, currently there are no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
