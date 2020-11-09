Bardstown research lab providing Pfizer with COVID vaccine data

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer plans to apply for emergency use authorization from the FDA after acquiring two months of COVID-19 vaccine trial data, which will not happen until the third week of November.
Pfizer is testing the vaccine on about 200 patients who are taking part in a voluntary trial at Kentucky Pediatrics and Adult Research in Bardstown.
“It’s been exciting to have that attitude and willingness to help," Marty Osbourn, the COO and research director at Kentucky Pediatrics and Adult Research, told WAVE 3 News. “Our patients really are our health care heroes.”
The workflow has been arduous for Osbourn and Dr. Dan Finn, the principal investigator in the vaccine trial.
“You just have to have trust in the process," Osbourn said. “We know what the process is, we do it every single day... There’s a lot of blood draws, nasal swabs, sitting around time, [and] people coming from Louisville, New Albany, travel time. It’s a big commitment."
Pfizer reports that trial data shows the vaccine is 90% effective. In a press release, the company revealed that since July 27, 43,538 participants nationwide have volunteered to take part in the trial, and 38,955 of them already got a second dose.
The analysis comes from 120 clinical research labs including Kentucky Pediatric and Adult Research.
A statement from Pfizer says in part:
If numbers in the evaluations continue to be positive, Pfizer could manufacture 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.
There are still protocols doctors and patients need to go through concerning safety and adverse effects. Once that is completed, the company may be ready to send a request for emergency production from the FDA.
“Pfizer has been making changes as they’ve needed to in this study and still. That’s what we do we make decisions and act quickly," Osbourn said.
Finn and Osbourne say other companies are expected to follow suit in producing vaccine candidates due to the high demand for a COVID-19 vaccine throughout the world. They also said in the coming weeks, pharmaceutical companies will likely be looking for more volunteers from all ages and backgrounds to enroll in clinical trials.
Click here to read the full statement from Pfizer on the vaccine candidate.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.