Congressional tweets raise questions, but no facts, regarding actual voting fraud

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While expressing concerns and suggesting the possibility, area congressmen do not offer any verification of actual voter fraud in the presidential election.
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said he had no clear evidence of voter fraud after publishing a tweet mentioning “backdating shenanigans.”
In a tweet Monday, Massie said, “75% of what shows up in your mailbox is junk mail...and some people thought this would be a good venue for holding a presidential election?"
”What I am trying to do is give space for plausibility," Massie said, “and also sort of motivate the investigation of these anecdotal reports, and they are anecdotal, I’ll be clear about that. But we need to investigate them so that’s what I’m doing is making sure that window of opportunity doesn’t close.”
Sen. Rand Paul also tweeted his doubts without offering specifics.
“Your government sent 1.1 million dead people stimulus checks,” Paul said in a tweet. “Wonder how many of these folks also voted absentee.”
In another tweet, Paul referenced a Kentucky voter fraud case from 1949 and said, “Elections with millions of mail in ballots makes fraud more likely not less."
”I think this is one of the most disgraceful reactions from public officials I have seen in quite a long time," said Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky’s only Democrat in Congress. “There is no evidence of voter fraud. They know there isn’t any evidence of voter fraud. If there were, they would’ve presented it already. But there isn’t.”
On Friday, Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun tweeted his support for President Donald Trump’s right to “hold states and local officials accountable.” Also without offering any specifics of fraud, Braun said, “Fraudulent votes disenfranchise legal voters.”
Massie said at the end of any investigation, he is prepared to accept the results of the election.
The offices of Sens. Paul and Braun did not respond to requests for comment.
