COVID-19 numbers forces move to NTI for several WAVE Country school districts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases climbing in Kentucky and Indiana, some school districts in both states are moving to non-traditional instruction.
Oldham County Schools say they will transition to NTI starting on Friday, Nov. 13. District officials say they, along with the Oldham County Health Department, will reevaluate the COVID-19 numbers in the county and their school during the week of Nov. 30 and will make a decision whether to return to in-person learning by Dec. 3.
Oldham County students who selected virtual learning will remain on their VLA schedule.
In southern Indiana, all Jeffersonville High School students will be on eLearning starting tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 10. Greater Clark County Schools officials say the move is due to the number of staff members whoa re quarantined due to COVID-19.
GCCS says food service will continue to operate normally and transportation from JHS to Prosser for students who attend there will be provided.
