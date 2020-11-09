COVID-19 pandemic far from over despite vaccine developments, UofL medical expert says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the companies working to develop a COVID-19 vaccination, Pfizer, said early results show its vaccine is more than 90 percent effective.
“This is an upside surprise,” Dr. Jon Klein, vice dean of research at the University of Louisville School of Medicine said.
Like most vaccine trials, Pfizer gathered more than 40,000 volunteers and split them into two groups, according to Klein. One group received two rounds of a placebo shot, and the other received two rounds of the actual virus.
“When they got to 94 (coronavirus) cases, they were able to look and see where those cases were, and it appears that they were almost exclusively in the group that got the placebo injection,” Klein said.
Klein told WAVE 3 News a 90 percent effectiveness rate is similar to that of the measles vaccine.
However, there are still many unknowns, including how long Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness will last.
“Will it be very durable like the measles vaccine, or will it be more like an influenza vaccine where we have to go back every year,” Klein said.
In addition, scientists have not figured out if the Pfizer vaccine will protect people from severe coronavirus symptoms, or if it will prevent asymptomatic spread.
Despite this, Klein said Pfizer is on track to receive emergency authorization from the FDA if the final effectiveness results are similar to the early results. If that becomes the case, Klein said frontline workers could start receiving the vaccine as early as December.
Klein told WAVE 3 News the majority of people will not be able to receive the vaccine until the middle part of 2021.
In the meantime, he stressed the importance of continuing the fight against COVID-19.
“The next 12 weeks which are anticipated by almost all public health experts to be the worst of the pandemic,” Klein said. “To contain that, the vaccine is not going to play a significant role. It probably won’t play a role at all. It’s going to be up to us to be very vigilant about masking, distancing, hand washing and limiting our travel outside our homes.”
