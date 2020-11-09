COVID testing ramps up as positive cases do the same

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the steady rise of covid-19 numbers in Kentucky and Indiana hospitalizations are on the rise in a way they haven’t been since the pandemic started.
With these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, it could be important to know the resources available, especially as more and more people look for ways to get tested and stay safe.
The drive thru site at Newburg Church of Christ, for example, offers flu shots, shingles shots, and pneumonia shots, but during the pandemic, the line for COVID-19 testing is the longest of the bunch.
This is just one of several testing sites that operates throughout the City of Louisville.
You can find a list of testing locations on the city’s website, and some locations are also listed here.
Sharon Jones is getting tested to make sure she’s safe around her elderly father, and the fact that she was able to do it at Newburg Church of Christ, she said that’s just a bonus for the community.
“I have family and friends that live here. This is kind of like my neighborhood,” said Adams. “This is very convenient for me. I saw two ladies that didn’t have transportation so this was available for them to walk to.”
The drive thru at Newburg Church of Christ is made possible with the help of Kroger and Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin.
Testing is done there the second and fourth Monday of every month.
