Customers stop robbery suspect after he throws cash register monitor at clerk

WINCHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - Customers stopped a robbery suspect who threw a cash register monitor at a convenience store clerk Monday, a press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies say, Bryan Simpson, 38, attempted to rob the First Stop Convenient Mart located on U.S. 62 in Winchester.
Justin Schwartz grabbed Simpson from behind when Simpson threw the monitor at the clerk, deputies said.
Deputies say customers got Simpson out of the store and restrained him.
When the deputies arrived, Simpson was arrested and taken into custody.
He faces two counts of assault and one count of aggravated robbery for attempting to steal items by threatening the use of a firearm.
Deputies say Simpson had an outstanding parole violation warrant during the time of the arrest.
He is being held at the Brown County jail.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.