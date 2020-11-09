First patient in new COVID-19 drug trial treated in Louisville

“Clinical evidence over the last several months has shown that while infection with COVID-19 virus makes people sick, it’s the uncontrollable immune response and subsequent cytokine storm that is responsible for their admission to a hospital,” INmune Bio chief executive officer RJ Tesi said. “By neutralizing TNF, the master inflammatory cytokine of the cytokine storm with Quellor, we believe Quellor™ can blunt the symptoms of this dysregulated immune response. This US based clinical trial expands both our geographic and therapeutic footprint with our DN-TNF platform.”