FORECAST: One more record warm day before reality sets in

- Our 78° forecast high Tuesday would tie the previous record set in 2006
- Rain chances increase late Tuesday into Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be mainly clear and mild overnight. Our record warm low temperature is 60° and that could be in jeopardy.
The early part of Tuesday will be warm and dry. By mid to late afternoon a few scattered downpours may develop. This will be more likely toward the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon before the rain arrives.
The most likely time for rain will be Tuesday night, but it will be light with rainfall totals generally under a quarter inch.
Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s by Wednesday morning. Scattered showers are possible Veterans Day morning, but by the afternoon we’ll be mainly dry with some cloud cover. Highs will be in the mid 60s at that point.
Highs in the 60s rule the 10 Day Earliest Alert. Once the next best rain chance late Tuesday and Wednesday passes we’ll wait for another slight rain chance over the following weekend.
