FORECAST: Record heat again today; rain returns tomorrow

- RECORD WARMTH TODAY: Record 77° (1975)
- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Tuesday into Wednesday Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another unseasonably warm day with highs surging into the upper 70s to near 80° in the city, which would pass the current record high of 77° set in 1975. Scattered clouds are expected today, but no rain in sight.
Mostly clear and mild overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. The record warm minimum is 60° set in 1985 and it’s in jeopardy.
Clouds increase with scattered showers developing during the afternoon on Tuesday. It will be breezy with gusts over 25 mph at times. Expect another warm day with highs back in the 70s.
It will be a mild Tuesday evening with scattered showers. Temperatures will start to drop through sunrise into the lower 50s.
A cold front sweeps through early Wednesday morning taking the rain with it and bringing in more seasonal temperatures in the 60s. We remain dry for the end of the workweek with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
