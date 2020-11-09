FORECAST: Warm with showers late Tuesday, cooler air follows

- Record warmth possible Tuesday
- Next chance for rain late Tuesday into Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be a mostly clear and very pleasant night for November standards as many of us only get down to the 60 degree mark. Winds will be light.
While Tuesday morning looks mainly dry, scattered showers will develop later in the day, especially toward evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon before the rain arrives.
The most likely time for rain will be Tuesday night, but it will be light with rainfall totals generally under a quarter inch. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s by Wednesday morning.
Scattered showers are possible Veterans Day morning, but by the afternoon we’ll be mainly dry with some cloud cover. Highs will be in the mid 60s at that point.
Thursday and Friday are dry with seasonal temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another disturbance brings a chance for showers on Sunday.
