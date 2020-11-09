Hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand

OSGOOD, Ind. (WAVE) – A hunter was airlifted to a hospital after falling from a tree stand.
Officers were called to the 9000 block of West Country Road 600 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
When they arrived, they found Peyton Campos, 22, had fallen from approximately 21 feet.
Campos was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. His condition has not been released.
Officers said he was not wearing a harness at the time. Indiana DNR officials advised hunters in an elevated position to “use a safety harness and lifelines, and to check all tree stands and straps before climbing.”
