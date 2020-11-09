I-64 construction projects cause ramp closures in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several ramps off Interstate-64 are closed due to separate Kentucky Transportation Cabinet projects.
On Friday, the following ramps were closed:
- I-64 East to I-264 East
- I-64 West to I-264 East
- I-264 East to Bank Street
- I-64 West to 9th Street.
KYTC spokesperson Stephanie Caros told WAVE 3 News the projects are designed to lengthen the life of the ramps. Crews will install new barrier walls, replace concrete, and upgrade the drainage at the locations.
Caros said the recent string of warm weather played a role in KYTC’s decision to start the projects now.
“We have just entered what we consider to be our snow and ice season," she said. "All of our crews have been trained to get ready for snow and ice, but any time that we can get stuff done before it gets cold, that’s definitely a priority. And right now we’ve had some seasonably very nice, warm weather and that’s definitely helpful as far as getting some construction done.”
Caros said the projects are funded by the Kentucky Highway Plan and total $15,563,950.67.
“This is something that will really help to elongate the lives of these ramps,” Caros said. “It’s a project that’s been in the works and now was time.”
Despite their necessity, the projects have caused headaches for drivers like Charles Shepard.
“It’s been madness,” Shepard told WAVE 3 News. “Madness.”
Shepard told WAVE 3 News he has driven on I-64 every day for the past three weeks while his company works construction jobs in the area. On Monday, he was forced to drive to downtown New Albany and circle back into Kentucky because he could not get off the exit to Shively.
“It’s kind of dangerous because if you’re coming down to 64 heading west and you’re thinking that nothing’s going on and everything is good, and all of a sudden you’re forced to go to Indiana," Shepard said. "I mean, you’re forced to go to Indiana. You can’t go to Shively.”
Monday’s drive wasn’t much better for Anita Rodriguez, who had to drive to downtown Louisville from New Albany Monday for an appointment.
“[It’s] kind of annoying, but I mean, you get through it if you have to get where you have to go, you know. You got to go,” Rodriguez said.
Caros told WAVE 3 News the ramps will be closed until Friday. Once the ramps reopen, they will be closed intermittently on weekends so crews can complete the work. Caros said the I-264 project is expected to be completed by late summer 2021.
Shepard said those closures will force drivers in the area to have patience.
“If you smoke cigarettes, smoke them,” Shepard said.
