Recount of ballots possible in Ga., Muscogee Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Elections Office finished certifying ballots Friday night ahead of the Georgia secretary of state’s deadline of this week.
According to the state, elections officials are now gearing up for a possible recount.
“It appears we are looking at a recount for several state-wide races,” said Nancy Boren, Muscogee County elections supervisor.
Georgia law allows a losing candidate to request a recount when results are within half a percentage point or 0.5 percent of total votes cast for the office.
In Georgia’s case, the margins are razor-thin with 0.2 percent, or roughly 10,000 votes.
Gabriel Sterling, the secretary of state voting system implementation manager, said counties like Muscogee County will have to run a deck of fabricated ballots as a test.
“They will create a test deck that they know the outcome from it," Sterling said. "Then, they run that through a scanner and see if that is the outcome they expected. Then, they clear those votes off because they know the scanner is operating properly.”
If the numbers match from the estimations and once the election workers determine the scanner is working accurately, every single ballot will need to be rescanned.
“Then, you take all the ballots, regardless of where they came from, be they the absentee in person which is the early vote, the absentee which is the hand-marked, or the B&B on election day, which is the traditional ballot," Sterling said. "They all are out through the central scanners to get you a final count. The intent is that count will be similar to the other one.”
According to the secretary of state, there have been about 31 recounts since 2000 and only three of those changed the outcome of the election.
Sterling also touched on the topic of voter fraud to which he said every claim is being looked into by the secretary of state’s investigations department. He could not confirm whether there have been any reports of voter fraud, but did say there is evidence of illegal votes.
