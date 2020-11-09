Satterfield and Cards get back to work after COVID-19 pause

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL football returned to the Howard Schnellenberger football complex on Sunday after a three-day pause due to positive COVID-19 test results.
“We tested on Friday, the whole organization, we tested again yesterday, we had zero positives from any of other athletes,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “We were able practice last night, we had a good practice last night. and then of course, we’re testing again today. We’ll probably test four times this week to make sure we’re headed in the right direction, which I think we are.”
The Cards game at Virginia was postponed from last Saturday to this Saturday. It is scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. in Charlottesville, Virginia, and will be televised on the ACC Network.
Since this was a scheduled bye week for UofL, “Inside the Cards” will not air with this week on WAVE 3 News.
