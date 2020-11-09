Teen victim of Kahlert Ave. shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The teenager killed in a weekend shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood has been identified.
Arianna Henderson, 17, died just after 9 p.m. Saturday at University Hospital.
Henderson was shot around 8:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Kahlert Avenue near the intersection of W. Southern Heights.
No arrest has been made in Henderson’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
