Teen victim of Kahlert Ave. shooting identified
LMPD says they were called around 8:15 Saturday evening to the intersection of Kahlert Ave and West Southern Heights. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | November 9, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 1:06 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The teenager killed in a weekend shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood has been identified.

Arianna Henderson, 17, died just after 9 p.m. Saturday at University Hospital.

Henderson was shot around 8:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Kahlert Avenue near the intersection of W. Southern Heights.

No arrest has been made in Henderson’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

