UofL guard suffers knee injury in practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will start the season with another played sidelined due to injury.
Charles Minlend, a 6-4 graduate transfer guard from the University of San Francisco, will be out for six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice on Nov. 5.
Minlend suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee. The injury was confirmed by a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test.
“Charles suffered a tear in his left MCL from practice last Thursday,” said Chris Mack, the Cardinals men’s basketball head coach. “He was having a good preseason to that point. He has been a positive presence every day from the moment he arrived in June. We will miss him on the floor until mid-December. Knowing Charles, he will do everything needed to get back on the floor ready to go.”
Minlend is the second Cardinals player to suffer an injury in pre-season workouts. Over the weekend, the Cards announced that senior forward/center Malik Williams will miss at least 12 weeks due to a foot injury.
UofL will open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois in the KFC Yum! Center in its first game of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.
