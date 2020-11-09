'We are in a significant surge’: Beshear reports 1,745 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky. Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided another update Monday on new COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth and the fight against spread of the virus.
Monday’s meeting began with the announcement from Pfizer on early results for a vaccine showing a more than 90 percent effective rate against COVID-19.
“It is too early to take that to the bank,” Beshear said. “But folks, if that holds, it is a game changer and really good news.”
If the FDA gives the vaccine emergency authorization, it would be rolled out to frontline workers first and months later for a larger release to the general public.
Beshear also mentioned Sunday’s announcement of the highest week of COVID cases reported, with 12,196 cases over the last week.
“There’s no way to deny or rationalize it,” Beshear said. “We are in a significant surge. If you’re not wearing a mask, we can’t stop the surge and you’re not protecting yourself.”
The new update reported 1,745 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, which the governor confirmed was the highest number ever reported on a Monday. Of those cases, 197 are reported as kids aged 18 or younger.
There have been 122,567 total cases in Kentucky since March 6.
The state’s positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is now at 7.49 percent, which Beshear confirms is the highest since May 5.
Beshear said 11 additional deaths due to the virus were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in the commonwealth due to COVID-19 to 1,576.
Other information provided on Monday’s report includes:
- 1133 patients currently hospitalized
- 300 patients within the ICU (highest number reported so far)
- 142 patients on a ventilator
- Long-Term Care Facilities - 56 new resident cases, 59 new staff cases, 34 additional deaths
- Child Care Facilities - 12 new facilities reporting, 13 new staff cases, 7 new children cases
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.