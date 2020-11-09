West Louisville teen makes a buzz with local honey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old boy from West Louisville has sold more than 3,000 bottles of honey.
Keith Griffith III started his journey as a beekeeper at the age of 11 to help him deal with his mental health.
When Keith was 11 years old, his mother was incarcerated while his father was already in prison.
“I wanted to do something to take my mind off of it,” Keith explained. “So I was looking for a new hobby and I found out beekeeping was good.”
Now, the 13-year-old already knows exactly what he wants to be when he grows up.
“He changed his profession from being a NBA player to a professional beekeeper,” Keith’s mother, Stephanie Dukes, said.
Dukes spent a year and 22 days in prison.
“His grades dropped,” Dukes added. “He went through a time where he was just going with the motions.”
Through beekeeping and her presence, Keith is happier, doing what he loves.
“Any other time he’s just kind of like a typical quiet kid,” Dukes said. “Kind of like nonchalant, but when he gets out there with the bees you can’t get him to be quiet.”
With 9 beehives, and a book titled Honey Bees and Bee Keeping A mental Health miracle, Keith is hoping to reach even higher goals through his company, Beeing2gether.
“He is saving his money so that he can attend Trinity High School, and to also give back to the community at some point,” Dukes added.
You can purchase jars or bottles of raw honey, Keith’s book and merchandise here. Keith is also working on publishing his 2nd book.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.