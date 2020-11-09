Woman accused of possessing child pornography makes virtual court appearance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville grandmother accused of possessing child porn appeared virtually in court on Monday.
61-year-old Monica Bass-Bradley was arrested last week.
Her arrest report indicated she had more than 20 photos of child pornography on her cell phone.
A judge said that while the offenses are serious, Bass-Bradley would be placed on home incarceration at a location where no minors will be present or allowed to visit her.
Bass-Bradley also has a previous case from 2019 where she was charged with human trafficking.
She is scheduled to appear before a grand jury next month.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.