4-year-old taken to hospital after injured in Shawnee neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 4-year-old has been sent to the hospital after a shooting reported in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night.
According to Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff, police responded to calls of a shooting on the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
A 4-year-old child had suffered a graze wound to the lower body and was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital. Police say the child is expected to be OK.
No other details were provided at this time.
LMPD’s Second Division Detective Office is currently investigating the incident.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.