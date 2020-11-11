Driver in critical condition following crash with off-duty LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Traffic Unit officers are investigating a crash involving an off-duty LMPD officer and another driver.
The driver of a truck traveling westbound on Bethany Lane tried to make a left turn onto Greenbelt Highway and hit the off-duty officer driving northbound on Greenbelt, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Mitchell said the driver of the truck is in critical condition. The officer is reported to have injuries that are not serious.
They are being treated at UofL Hospital.
