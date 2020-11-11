Indiana increases COVID restrictions; Kentucky focuses on enforcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana will now face new COVID restrictions starting Nov. 15.
Republican Governor Eric Holcomb of Indiana and state public health officials announced the changes Wednesday, claiming the state was facing an increasingly concerning situation. Holcomb said a record day of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations is causing Indiana to press pause.
“We’ve asked a lot of you,” Holcomb said. “We’re asking you to continue to do even more through these next weeks and months as COVID is taking an even greater toll on us.”
Restrictions will limit gatherings to 50 people in counties rated as 'orange’ and 25 people in ‘red’ level areas. Also, seasonal and commercial events will have to be approved, and kindergarten through 12th grade school-related gatherings will be limited.
In red counties, senior center activities are suspended, vulnerable populations are asked to remain isolated and curbside is suggested at bars and restaurants.
“Local officials may consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs and restaurants,” health officials said, pertaining to counties seeing a ‘Red’ level of community spread.
Indiana officials said they will be finalizing the new restrictions over the next several days.
Democratic Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky said last Thursday he is not yet increasing precautions but is ramping up enforcement on COVID restrictions that already exist.
“I don’t think that, at this moment, it’s an issue of more mandates,” Beshear said. “It’s an issue of, it’s fair to say, encouragement and enforcement to get people to wear the darn mask and to follow the rules.”
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer Tuesday said he will be following a similar plan of action.
“You hesitate to do more regulations, more of this, if people aren’t going to comply, but we will be exercising more resources from our public health department for oversight and enforcement,” Fischer said.
Much of that focus will be placed on local health departments cracking down on public facing businesses.
The Kentucky Supreme Court has yet to weigh in on legal challenges to Beshear’s mandates questioning whether they are allowed and to what extent. That was the topic of debate during a Louisville Forum event Wednesday.
“They may end up saying that this is okay, but I think they’re going to struggle with writing an opinion that’s not going to open up Pandora’s box in terms of separation of powers jurisprudence in the state,” Chris Wiest, an attorney arguing against Beshear’s restrictions, said.
During the Forum event, Sam Marcosson, a University of Louisville law professor, said he believed Beshear would win the legal battle.
“I suspect they will uphold the governor’s orders,” Marcosson said. “Maybe, with a couple exceptions. They may think something here or there went too far.”
Wiest said a decision on the case could come as soon as December.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.