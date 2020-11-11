IU pushing students to get tested for COVID before and after Thanksgiving break

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - College campuses will soon be empty because of Thanksgiving break, and there are concerns some will students put their homes at risk when they return from campus.
“COVID is bad in Northern Indiana where I’m from and pretty much everywhere,” Indiana University student Colin Kulpa said. “[My parents] were even cautioning me maybe consider not coming here, maybe consider what you’re going to do over this period and if they allow you to stay in Bloomington definitely take it.”
Since the start of the fall semester, most universities began enforcing health regulations to stop the spread of COVID-19. At Indiana University, students were required to sign an agreement stating any COVID health violation is subject to disciplinary action up to and including suspension and expulsion.
As a student journalist for Indiana Daily Student, Kulpa said it seemed that most students were following regulations until mid-October.
After the Hoosiers beat the Penn State Lions on Oct. 24, many students were seen celebrating in large crowds near campus. Even more gathered on Kirkwood Avenue after IU made a historic win against Michigan Saturday.
“I would say on Kirkwood Avenue, the main stretch of bars in the city, maybe an 80/20,” Kulpa said. “Maybe 20% wearing masks, 80% not.”
Now, Indiana University could be handing out suspensions. An IU spokesperson said any student who’s seen violating the university’s COVID health protocols will be held responsible.
“There will be a price to pay and it’s not that we’re trying to look to find people to punish,” IU Spokesperson Chuck Carney said. “We’re trying to look to make sure people keep each other safe.”
In about two weeks, most of those students will go home and possibly take COVID-19 with them.
To stop that from happening, IU is offering COVID testing to any students and staff leaving campus.
“We are shifting our mitigation testing into a sign-up for anyone who wishes to get a test before leaving town,” Carney said. “That’s open to IU students, faculty, and staff. They can go to our COVID IU website and select a slot on any of our campuses.”
Visit the COVID IU website here.
Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its holiday guidance. It said older adults and others at a heightened risk of severe illness should avoid gathering with people outside of their homes. Find more here.
