New Albany’s last brick-and-mortar video store becomes a casualty of COVID-19

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Family Video store at 2011 Charlestown Road was beating the odds, staying open when others folded under tough competition from streaming services.
But then the coronavirus hit, and Hollywood stopped making movies.
“All of a sudden there’s no new movies to promote,” store manager Aundie Tow said. “May was busy, June was busy, July was still busy but going down. And August and September I just had nothing new for people to rent. There was just nothing.”
It was an unexpected end for customers who had seen the writing on the wall for some time. On Wednesday afternoon, a few people were in the store shopping for bargains on DVDs as management tries to liquidate the inventory.
“I’ll be sad to see it go because it’s a nice place to come on a Friday night and get a movie,” customer Patrick Fullerton said.
“It’s kind of sad," customer Ashley Tomlin said. “It makes me feel old.”
If this were a movie script, Hollywood probably would not buy it. It has no happy ending and no chance for a sequel.
”We’re just trying to keep it as OK as possible so people can enjoy it," Tow said. “So they can walk in and just don’t start crying. Trying to keep it light. You know, it’s very sad.
”And it’s so touching that so many people are affected by this, not just me, my coworkers. The community has really come in here and just shown their support.”
According to a company press release, the store will close sometime before the end of the year when inventory is sold out.
