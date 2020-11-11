North Bullitt’s Badgett kicks Eagles to Bullitt Cup win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky schools get some extra practice time, the playoffs postponed for a week. Another week for one North Bullitt junior to soak in her new found fame.>
Lacie Badgett had confidence, she had already made 31 PAT’s heading into North Bullitt’s Bullit Cup showdown at Bullitt East on November 6. Kicking is all about repetition.
“Place my foot next to the block at the same place every time,” Badgett said. “Take the same spacing backwards, every time, three steps, stop, look down, to the left two steps, look up, look at Drew, keep my head on the block, once Drew’s asking me if I’m ready, stick my thumb up, I’m staying on my toes, getting ready to go, hear the ball snapped and I’m off, I’m going.”
Earlier in the game, the result of that routine was a rare miss>
“I just know the ball when I kicked it, it went far right and bounced out,” Badgett recalled. That PAT attempt hit the right upright and dropped to the ground.
It all the led to the moment, tied at 59 in overtime, Lacie trotted onto the field for her shot at a game-winning PAT.
“That’s the one thing my coach told me, he said, you don’t even have to look at the ball go through the uprights, you know who’s gonna tell you, the fans, and your teammates, they’re gonna tell you that you’ve made the PAT because they’re cheering,” she said.
She alleviated the pressure by going through her routine.
“I was thinking I have to make this, I can’t let my team down, that if I miss this, it’s all over, then I was like, nope don’t even think that, you gonna make it, you got it, don’t be nervous, your whole team is counting on you, you got it.”
She got it, right down the middle, a 60-59 win for the Eagles.
“As soon as I saw it went up, I turn around to go back to my teammates, but they’re already coming to me, and so we all met in the middle and it was just all lots of fun.”
Lacie isn’t just a kicker, she also plays some linebacker for the Eagles. She told me her two years on the team have given her a new family.
