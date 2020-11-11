North Bullitt’s Badgett kicks Eagles to Bullitt Cup win

“Place my foot next to the block at the same place every time,” Badgett said. “Take the same spacing backwards, every time, three steps, stop, look down, to the left two steps, look up, look at Drew, keep my head on the block, once Drew’s asking me if I’m ready, stick my thumb up, I’m staying on my toes, getting ready to go, hear the ball snapped and I’m off, I’m going.”