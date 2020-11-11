Radcliff Army veteran surprised with bathroom remodel on Veterans Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Radcliff veteran was surprised with a big remodeling project at his home Wednesday.
When the owners of West Shore Home called to tell Army veteran Don Philpott they were giving him a free shower in his home, he didn’t believe them. In fact, he hung up on them.
“I was thinking, ‘Well that was pretty rude,’” said Philpott, “So I thought, ‘Well, I’ll call them back.’”
After more than two decades in the Army, Philpott moved to Fort Knox where he retired before moving to his home in Radcliff.
Over the years, a back injury he suffered while serving has made living at home more difficult.
“I couldn’t bathe or shower unless [my wife] was here to help me get up or down,” said Philpott.
Without the help of his wife, and surgery, Philpot was struggling. Now, a new brand new shower is going in with easy access.
“This is going to be a godsend for me,” said Philpott, “and I’ll be able to just walk out and walk in without the assistance of my wife all the time.”
Philpott is thankful for his wife and for those at West Shore Home. He told WAVE 3 News he’s also thankful to have served his country, calling it an honor and a privilege.
