Scott Co. dedicates new ambulance to veterans as part of EMS fleet expansion

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County, Indiana may be small, but its leaders are making big improvements when it comes to its EMS vehicle fleet and equipment. They’re doing so while honoring different groups within the community.
Scott County EMS director Shannon Mount unveiled the department’s latest ambulance, which is covered in military artwork, on Veterans Day. It’s a dedication to those who have served the country.
“My father is a DAV, my grandfather served, my uncle served, my sons serve, my nephews serve,” Mount said. “I also thought that the people of Scott County needed something like this to show support for the veterans, active and retired or DAV, MIA. So, that was my drive to get this program going.”
Veterans who attended the dedication and ceremony said they appreciated the ambulance and the gesture.
“That ambulance is beautiful,” Vietnam veteran Tom McCandless said. “I really like that, and we needed it. It was well deserved.”
Mount said the veterans ambulance will be the first of five EMS vehicles dedicated to community groups.
“The next one will be a memorial to 4-H and FFA, both school districts will have a truck for them as well, the history of EMS and the history of Scott County, so each truck will have its own background and reasoning for being on the street,” Mount said.
Mount told WAVE 3 News the county has spent $1 million on ambulance upgrades, on top of another $1.5 million for equipment improvements, but he said the money will likely be reimbursed by the federal government. Inside, the new ambulances have a UV scrubber and an HVAC system.
“This is the truck we are trying to get the COVID money for,” Mount said. “I had the money in the budget to go ahead and purchase it, and then we can get reimbursed for it later. It’s a part of the federal grants system we have in place right now.”
The county currently has five ambulances in its fleet. Mount hopes the additional five ambulances will improve the county’s 8 to 10 minute response time while showing off groups in the community that make Scott Country great.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.