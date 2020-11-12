Arrest in hit-skip crash that killed prominent Cincinnati attorney

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bond was set at $500,000 Thursday morning for the suspect in a fatal hit-skip of a prominent Cincinnati defense attorney.
Brandon Marksberry, 22, of Columbia Tusculum is held at the Hamilton County jail on a felony charge of not stopping after an accident on public roads or highways, a third-degree felony, court records show.
The Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit announced his arrest Wednesday night.
Steven Adams, 55, was cycling when a vehicle hit him but did not stop in the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Marksberry lives on Eastern Avenue close to the scene of the crash, according to court records related to his arrest.
Adams began his legal career as an assistant prosecutor in the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, where he stayed until 1999. He had been in private practice focusing on criminal and DUI defense since 2000.
The Traffic Unit said it is continuing to investigate.
Any witnesses to the crash are urged to contact the Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.
