Artwork stolen from Old Louisville bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An Old Louisville bar is hoping to find a piece of artwork they said was stolen from inside.
Mag Bar posted a video and photos on its Facebook page Wednesday stating a portrait of the Joker by artist Ryan Case was stolen.
The bar said the piece is valued at $1,300 and was being showcased as part of an art show.
“We all make mistakes, we all do dumb things,” Case told WAVE 3 News. “The art show is at a bar, people are drinking, you might not be in your best mental state. You know, I don’t care what the reason was, if they can safely return it, that would be amazing.”
