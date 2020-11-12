Beshear announces 2,342 more virus cases in Ky., says spread has reached ‘alarming rate’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear offered an update Thursday afternoon on new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Kentucky, stating the day’s total is the third-highest day of new cases ever confirmed in the state.
In his daily press briefing conducted virtually from Frankfort, the governor said 2,342 more Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 more people have died from the virus.
“We’re in the middle of a surge, we have to take action," Beshear said. “This virus continues to spread at such an alarming rate."
Thursday’s cases bring the statewide total of virus cases since March to 129,680.
“It feels just the other day that we were going over 10,000 [cases]," Beshear said, "and here we are at 130,000.”
The eighteen new COVID-related deaths brings the statewide death toll to 1,622.
The Thursday positivity rate in the state was 8.29%.
At least 1,311 people are hospitalized with the virus in the state, 299 are in intensive care and 163 are on a ventilator.
Beshear also announced that 94 counties are currently in the red zone, stressing that people on those counties should work from home if possible, not gather with anyone outside of their family, and order out food to support local restaurants. He also said to support local businesses if possible by arranging curbside pick-up orders if it is possible.
The governor also said monitoring is being done to determine if businesses should close in the future as well as if any field hospitals need to be set up.
“We’ll deal with it if it comes,” Beshear said. “Right now, we’re not considering a full shut down. If we get to that point, it will be for a limited amount of time... Remember, we shouldn’t have to if people do the right thing and if business will enforce it."
