70+ cats rescued in Colorado with many needing medical care, owner of AWR Cat Tails Rescue charged with neglect

“The cats and kittens were being housed in an environment not suited to safely care for so many animals. In order for the cats to get the proper care they need, HSPPR brought them to our Colorado Springs campus,” Community Relations Manager Gretchen Presley for HSPPR wrote to 11 News. “Our veterinary team found cases of upper respiratory infections and ringworm, and due to lack of proper isolation and quarantine, most of the cats were exposed. Additionally, several of the cats will need dental surgery.”