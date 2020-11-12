CDC says face masks protect wearers from COVID-19 exposure in updated guidance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Face masks have become a regular part of daily life during the COVID-19 pandemic; in Kentucky and Indiana they are mandated, but it wasn’t always that way.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended people don’t wear masks at all at one point. Later, mask-wearing was only recommended for people with the virus or symptoms of the virus. In its latest evolution, the CDC now says there is new evidence that shows face masks offer even more protection than previously documented.
In a scientific brief published Tuesday from the CDC, the author explains there are studies that demonstrate “cloth mask materials can also reduce wearers' exposure to infectious droplets through filtration, including filtration of fine droplets and particles less than 10 microns.”
In simpler terms, wearing a mask can help protect you from getting COVID-19. Previous guidance suggested that masks only helped prevent further spread of the virus for those who already had it.
Teresa Whitfield, a nurse with Norton Healthcare’s prevention and wellness team, tells WAVE 3 the latest guidance means that masks “work both ways.”
“If somebody else coughs or sneezes and they don’t have their mask on, if I have my mask on I’m protected. It’s that simple to me. It just works both ways,” Whitfield said.
Whitfield said the guidance backs up what medical providers and public health experts have said for months and she hopes it will encourage everyone to “get outboard” with mask-wearing.
In its Tuesday brief, the CDC also goes into further detail about which face masks work best. The author explains that masks with multiple cloth layers and higher thread counts demonstrated “superior performance” compared to masks with single cloth layers and lower thread counts.
The brief explains that data regarding the “real-world” effectiveness of community masking are limited to observational and epidemiological studies.
On a separate resources page, the CDC offers education on how to select, wear, and clean a mask.
Masks with vents or masks made of difficult to breathe through fabrics, like vinyl, are not recommended. The CDC also warns against using masks “intended” for healthcare workers like N95 respirators or surgical masks.
While some studies have disavowed the use of neck gaiters as “worse than no mask at all,” the CDC does not. It simply recommends gaiters be two layers thick or folded to be two layers.
