COVID-19 contact tracers in Louisville calling thousands daily

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – To be a successful contact tracer, you have to be part detective, part teacher and part therapist.
Tasked with tracking down and assisting people who may have been exposed to COVID-19, 250 full and part time workers make thousands of calls to people in the Louisville Metro hoping to prevent further spread of the virus.
“Roughly speaking we’re making or attempting 2400 calls,” Dr. Brian Holzer, Lacuna Health CEO said. “That would be for the disease investigator cases in the contacts nearly every day. And of those calls we’re speaking to, almost 800 people a day.”
Contact tracers say almost everyone they have called has been concerned and cooperative.
“People are scared. They don’t always know what’s going to happen to them,” disease investigator Heather Hicks said. “And (we are) really empathetic to their situation and also calming.”
“We are doing increasingly a very good job of meeting the needs of the initial cases,” Holzer said. “The problem is, no one can predict the future here.”
Contact tracers said they are finding more families that have been exposed, as the virus invades homes. They offer some simple advice.
“Answer the phone,” contact tracer Meg Woodman said. “You just want people to answer the phone. And then once you get them on the phone, engage. And that’s our job.”
Contact tracers said most of the people they reach are already aware they have been exposed or tested positive for the virus. For these people, they ask not to wait for the phone to ring.
A helpline has been set up with people available 24-7 to answer any questions you might have regarding how to take care of yourself and others. The number to call for the “Lou Health COVID-19 Helpline” is (502) 912-8598.
