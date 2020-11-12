FORECAST: Cool, dry end to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Now - Friday: Plenty of sunshine, seasonal temperatures
- Weekend: Rain chance late Saturday into Sunday, windy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be a chilly overnight and mainly clear despite an advancing cold front that will move in toward Friday morning. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s.
High pressure in control will deliver mostly sunny skies across the region. Highs in the 50s will continue (normal values would be near 60 degrees).
We look to stay dry Friday night, but clouds will be on the increase from the southwest. Low temperatures will be in the 30s once again.
Saturday will be a cloudy affair with highs nudging up closer to 60 degrees in the afternoon. Showers will begin to impact the region by Saturday evening, most likely beginning with Southern Indiana.
The rain chance lingers into early Sunday with strong winds. Wind gusts early Sunday 30 - 40 MPH. Temperatures in the long term, for the first half of next week, look cool with highs in the 50s.
