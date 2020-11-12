Indiana’s new COVID-19 restrictions come as Jeffersonville businesses prep for holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One day after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced he would sign an executive order implementing new statewide COVID-19 requirements, downtown Jeffersonville began the city’s Holiday Open House.
The annual event, normally a three-hour jumpstart to the holiday shopping season, is now a three-day event to attract more customers while also promoting safety.
Twenty downtown businesses are taking part, including Sugar Maples Antiques & Gifts.
Usually, during the annual Holiday Open House, the 15-year staple located on Maple Street is packed with customers looking for a holiday deal. On Thursday, there were noticeably fewer customers, and signs of the pandemic were visible throughout the store including individually-wrapped cookies and signs encouraging mask-wearing and social distancing.
“From Open House until Christmas Eve, we make a lot of new customers, greet our old ones," co-owner Diana Kircher said. "It’s fun. This year, it’s not.”
“[We’re] just praying every day we stay well and everybody we know,” co-owner Glenda Bir said.
Around the corner on Pearl Street, owner Teri Conn was decking the halls of her Pearl Street Taphouse, projecting optimism to her customers in the face of the worsening pandemic.
“I want people to feel happy and know that good things are yet to come," Conn said. "We’ll get through this. We will get through this.”
Despite her optimism, Conn and her husband are concerned about the amount of business downtown shops will do this holiday season, but understand public health is the most important thing this year.
“There is no other choice, you know," Kelly Conn said. "It’s diversify, follow the government guidelines, do everything you can, and service your customers in any way that you can. Whether that’s delivery, or curbside, or limited inside capacity, we’ll do whatever we have to do to take care of our folks.”
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore echoed that compassion. Moore told WAVE 3 News he would support local businesses taking part in the Holiday Open House and encouraged others to do so too. He also asked people to wear a mask and follow the state guidelines if they plan to patronize businesses in town.
“Public health is the number one priority, but right behind that is making sure the businesses in downtown and all over Jeffersonville are successful," Moore said. "So we’re going to follow what the experts say, but we’re going to become creative in different ways to try and help small businesses at the same time.”
For a list of businesses participating in the Holiday Open House, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.