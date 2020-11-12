Indicted LMPD officer increased salary while still working during Explorer child sex abuse investigation

The lawsuit further states Flaherty, Betts, Wood, Schmidt and Gelhousen confronted the victim about the abuse allegations during an LMPD Explorer Camp in Atlanta. That’s when, according to the lawsuit, Kenneth Betts and another officer, Julie Schmidt, interrogated her for an hour on a courtyard bench, blaming her for the abuse. The interrogation was reportedly so intense that the Explorer was hysterically sobbing. In the documents, she claims the officers were verbally abusive and asked for her parents or an attorney to be with her numerous times during the talk.