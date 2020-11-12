Louisville police officers deliver meals on wheels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some Louisville police officers hit the streets Thursday with boxes of food to hand out to the community. A caravan of police cars, comprised mostly of LMPD officers, lined up to take non-perishable goods to people in need.
The Louisville Metro Senior Nutrition Program (SNP) needs help distributing the boxes, and for the past three years the officers have been glad to help.
“They’re so grateful to help,” said Faith Aeilts of the city’s Office of Resilience and Community Services, “and we’re so grateful for their help.”
The Meals on Wheels program within SNP is already having to do things differently this year, and delivering these extra goods would stretch their resources thin. That’s why police have been willing to help.
The people receiving boxes are also being checked on and asked if they need anything else.
There are more this year, because of people stuck in their home due to COVID-19 and distribution centers shut down.
Now, police are hitting the streets and strengthening that bond with their community even more.
“This has always been a part of our mission is to serve this community,” said LMPD Sergeant Jeremy Smith, “It hasn’t changed any. The way that people look at us, maybe that changes from day to day but we’re always out here serving the community. This is always one of the things that we do. There are many things that officers volunteer to do on their time and many kind things they do.”
The Senior Nutrition Program is always looking for volunteers. Anyone can call them at 502-574-6325. You can also visit their website by clicking here.
