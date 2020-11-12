Many business owners welcome enforcement of COVID-19 compliance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With numbers of coronavirus cases rising this week, city and state officials are pledging better enforcement to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 while allowing businesses to stay open.
WAVE 3 News learned Thursday that some business owners are applauding the move. Those owners who’ve spent a lot of time and money on changes for the pandemic feared they might face another closure because of surging virus cases and a few bad apples.
Luis Alvarez, the manager of Gustavo’s Mexican Grill at Norton Commons, said the restaurant inspectors are already getting out more.
“We just had the health inspector show up," he said. "He didn’t violate us for anything, so everything was good.”
Two restaurant operators and a barber shop owner said they got a visit Wednesday from a health inspector and all passed inspection. They say if extra enforcement is what it takes to stay open, they’re on board.
“We want to (stay open),” Alvarez said. “I mean if we were to close, you know, we have four locations. We have one at Norton Commons, Crestwood, Prospect and La Grange, and if we close, we’re going to be part of that percentage of unemployment, so we try to go above and beyond.”
One reason the three say they are good with Metro Health promising to quadruple surveillance enforcement is because many businesses are spending serious money on safety measures, and they’re also paying to keep customers coming in as it gets cold.
At Tea Station Asian Bistro, managers have added heaters and two new canopies. Owner Alan Jones said the $14,000 price tag for them all was worth it.
“It’s whatever our customers need and feel comfortable with,” he said.
This week, Gustavo’s added seven heated igloos that they said are cleaned after each use.
“The customer is in control of the heater inside the igloo, so if you get hot, you can turn it off, and there’s also ventilation where you can unzip it and it opens a little bit, so you can get some fresh air," Alvarez said.
Northeast Barbers owner Chris Shinn said he and his team are doing everything by the book.
“We’ve got disinfectant and sanitizers at all stations and we wipe down everything," he said. "We have brand new capes for every client that sits down here.”
Shinn said he believes businesses doing it right deserve to stay open.
“I hope we can make it through the winter because I really don’t see this (virus) stopping anytime soon," he said.
As for those not going by the guidelines, Public Health also plans to publish a violation list.
