Murder suspect to face new competency hearing in wife’s murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Buechel man accused of shooting and killing his wife then attempting to kill himself in front of his child appeared in court Thursday.
The judge overseeing the case has ordered a new evaluation of Bashar Ghazawi. Thursday’s hearing was set to be a competency decision for Ghazawi, now he’ll be back in court Jan 19.
On July 8, 2018, police responded to Ghazawi’s home in Buechel after a report of two people shot. Metrosafe confirmed that a call came in at 3:14 p.m. on Sunday of a shooting at the corner of Lambert Avenue and Buechel Bank Road.
According to an arrest slip, first responders arrived and found a man and woman both shot.
A family member of Noor Ghazawi told WAVE 3 News that the couple had been married since 2005 and have 3 children. Witnesses say the five-year-old saw everything happen between his parents on July 8.
The woman, later identified by authorities as Noor Ghazawi, was pronounced dead at the scene. Bashar was taken to the hospital in critical condition and survived his injuries.
