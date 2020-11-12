Pedestrian in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Rd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Traffic Unit officers are investigating a hit and run that killed a pedestrian in a wheelchair late Wednesday night.
Jason Hodges, 45, was struck by an unknown vehicle at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Nightingale Road, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed Thursday. The driver did not stay at the scene.
Hodges was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was confirmed by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
His cause of death was reportedly due to multiple blunt force injuries, per Deputy Coroner Michael Haag.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD.
