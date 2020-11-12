Simmons College receives hateful calls following election of HBCU grad Kamala Harris

"It may rise to the level of harassment, but that would most likely be handled at the local level. Calls of this nature may rise to the level of harassment. That would be handled at the local level. In general, the FBI is tasked with defending civil rights in the U.S. Under federal law, the FBI can participate in a hate crimes investigation if certain requirements are met. (These requirements will give you an idea of the level to which an incident would need to escalate.)